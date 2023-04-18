Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.86.
Deere & Company Trading Up 1.3 %
DE stock traded up $5.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $396.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,401,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,420. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $404.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $409.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $117.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deere & Company
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,496,000 after acquiring an additional 27,985 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Deere & Company Company Profile
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deere & Company (DE)
- Gamida Cell Stock Jumps Over 100% on FDA Approval
- Insiders Buy EasyJet, Regularly And Repeatedly
- Bank of America Beats Earnings, Renews Investor Upside Potential
- The Analysts See A Bright Future For Sunrun
- J.B. Hunt: Economic Contraction And A Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.