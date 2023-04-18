Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.86.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.3 %

DE stock traded up $5.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $396.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,401,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,420. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $404.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $409.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $117.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deere & Company

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,496,000 after acquiring an additional 27,985 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.