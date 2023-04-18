DEI 24 Hour Volume Hits $257.26 (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. DEI has a total market cap of $1.44 billion and $257.26 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DEI has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One DEI token can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.19 or 0.00334889 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00011297 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000596 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official website for DEI is deus.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

