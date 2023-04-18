Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DAL. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.64.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $34.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $46.27.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.23) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $186,231.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,430,786.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $186,231.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,430,786.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $219,294.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,887.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,694 over the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Delta Air Lines

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth about $502,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 117.6% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.