DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZFGet Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the March 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $4.98 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 367. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.98 and its 200 day moving average is $4.98. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $5.05.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft manufactures diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: DEUTZ Compact Engines, DEUTZ Customized Solutions, and Other. The DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides servicing of liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

