DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the March 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Shares of DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $4.98 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 367. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.98 and its 200 day moving average is $4.98. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $5.05.
About DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (DEUZF)
- Gamida Cell Stock Jumps Over 100% on FDA Approval
- Insiders Buy EasyJet, Regularly And Repeatedly
- Bank of America Beats Earnings, Renews Investor Upside Potential
- The Analysts See A Bright Future For Sunrun
- J.B. Hunt: Economic Contraction And A Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.