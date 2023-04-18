Dfpg Investments LLC Buys 1,087 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $33,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $226.01 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04. The company has a market cap of $116.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $232.10 and its 200 day moving average is $228.85.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,646.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,953 shares of company stock worth $9,514,484. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.59.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

