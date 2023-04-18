Dfpg Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Dfpg Investments LLC reduced its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 550,871 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,048 shares during the period. Energy Transfer makes up about 1.1% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $6,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,339,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $17,398,780.02. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 56,917,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,363,196.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ET shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.57.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $12.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.61 and a 200 day moving average of $12.32. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.67.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.81 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 87.77%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Featured Stories

