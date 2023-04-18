Dfpg Investments LLC Has $2.48 Million Position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) by 200.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,102 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LRGF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 93.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 119.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter.

LRGF stock opened at $41.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.97. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $35.46 and a twelve month high of $45.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.93 and a 200-day moving average of $39.99.

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

