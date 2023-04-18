Dfpg Investments LLC Purchases 4,572 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 212.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Culbertson A N & Co Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 19.8% in the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.3% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 31.1% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $14,398,000. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $248.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.26. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.30 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Amgen from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. SVB Securities lowered their price objective on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.25.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.