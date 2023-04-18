DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Short Interest Up 19.5% in March

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 747,900 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the March 15th total of 625,700 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 184,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

DHI Group Price Performance

Shares of DHX stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $3.53. The company had a trading volume of 63,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,830. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.38 million, a PE ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. DHI Group has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $7.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average is $5.03.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. DHI Group had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $39.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.92 million. Equities research analysts forecast that DHI Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHI Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DHX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DHI Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of DHI Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. B. Riley decreased their price target on DHI Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of DHI Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DHI Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of DHI Group by 333.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in DHI Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the second quarter worth about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in DHI Group by 378,700.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 7,574 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in DHI Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-powered software products, online tools, and talent acquisition services, delivering career marketplaces to candidates for technology-focused roles and employers hiring tech talent globally. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

