Dignity Gold (DIGAU) Price Tops $1.53

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded down 34.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 18th. One Dignity Gold token can now be bought for $1.53 or 0.00005025 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Dignity Gold has traded down 21.2% against the US dollar. Dignity Gold has a total market cap of $1.99 billion and $417.83 worth of Dignity Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Dignity Gold

Dignity Gold was first traded on January 10th, 2022. The official website for Dignity Gold is dignitygold.com. Dignity Gold’s official Twitter account is @dig_au and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dignity Gold (DIGAU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Dignity Gold has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Dignity Gold is 1.90803953 USD and is down -19.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $332.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dignitygold.com/.”

