Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Purchased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 906,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,384 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 1.1% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Mission Wealth Management LP owned approximately 0.81% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $22,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $136,476,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,964,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,242,000 after purchasing an additional 243,345 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 482.4% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,520,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,796,000 after buying an additional 1,259,366 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,256,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,103,000 after buying an additional 151,234 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,232,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,708,000 after buying an additional 64,576 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAI stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.67. 86,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,926. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.42. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $28.15.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

