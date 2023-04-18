Disciplined Investments LLC Takes $30,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDEC. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth about $860,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth $29,752,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth $25,350,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at about $491,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Trading Up 0.2 %

PDEC stock opened at $31.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.97 and its 200-day moving average is $30.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.10 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

