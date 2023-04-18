DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Short Interest Down 19.9% in March

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 398,500 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the March 15th total of 497,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 401,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 5.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 117,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 31.6% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 188,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 45,136 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 3.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 77,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 7.8% in the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 38.5% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 31,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 8,748 shares in the last quarter.

Get DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund alerts:

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DSL remained flat at $11.57 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 373,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,933. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a twelve month low of $10.46 and a twelve month high of $13.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.68 and a 200 day moving average of $11.63.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Dividend Announcement

About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th.

(Get Rating)

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which engages in the investment to a portfolio of investments selected for their potential to provide high current income, growth of capital, or both. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation.

Further Reading

