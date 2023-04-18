Dover (DOV) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 19th. Analysts expect Dover to post earnings of $1.96 per share for the quarter. Dover has set its FY22 guidance at $8.85-$9.05 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Dover to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of DOV stock opened at $148.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.10 and its 200 day moving average is $140.15. Dover has a 12 month low of $114.49 and a 12 month high of $160.66.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is 27.19%.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $5,009,739.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,583,023.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dover

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOV. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dover by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dover from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dover presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.77.

About Dover

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

Featured Articles

