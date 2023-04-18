EAC (EAC) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $5.24 Million

EAC (EAC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. In the last week, EAC has traded 32.5% higher against the dollar. EAC has a total market capitalization of $5.24 million and $4,643.95 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EAC token can currently be purchased for about $0.0175 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $101.08 or 0.00334471 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00011305 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000723 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Token Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.0197303 USD and is up 19.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $6,980.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

