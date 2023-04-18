eCash (XEC) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 18th. eCash has a total market capitalization of $620.65 million and approximately $6.17 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, eCash has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,272.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.38 or 0.00440589 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00121775 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00030232 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000611 BTC.

About eCash

XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,364,535,923,303 coins and its circulating supply is 19,364,567,173,303 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official website is e.cash.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “The developers of Bitcoin ABC have rebranded the project as eCash and changed the token name from BCHA to XEC. The project is led by Amaury Sechet, the creator of Bitcoin Cash, and aims to build hard digital cash that scales and is secure with low latency. eCash uses the Avalanche consensus layer and introduces new concepts such as staking, fork-free network upgrades, and subchains. The rebranding coincides with the launch of the eCash project.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

