ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,544,600 shares, a drop of 42.5% from the March 15th total of 6,167,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.3 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ECNCF shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on ECN Capital to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. CIBC downgraded ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

ECNCF stock remained flat at $2.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,182. ECN Capital has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $5.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.37.

ECN Capital Corp. provides business services to North American based banks, credit unions, life insurance companies, pension funds and investment funds. Its services are offered through three operating businesses: Service Finance, Triad Financial Services, and The Kessler Group. The Service Finance business offers installment loan solutions for qualified borrowers with favourable consumer interest rates and extended repayment terms.

