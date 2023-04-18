Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,512,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,410 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 220.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,468,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,261 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,726,000. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,894,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,161,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,418,052,000 after purchasing an additional 799,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.95.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $1,673,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $558,780.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,220,046.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $1,673,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,948 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,821 shares of company stock worth $7,749,733. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EW traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,347,037. The stock has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.02. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $131.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

