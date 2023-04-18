Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC reduced its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EW opened at $84.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.02. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $131.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $1,673,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,948 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 6,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $511,014.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 168,875 shares in the company, valued at $12,996,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $1,673,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,821 shares of company stock worth $7,749,733 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $97.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.95.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

