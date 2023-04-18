Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $9,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,338,000 after buying an additional 4,412,664 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,375,000 after buying an additional 1,172,504 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,471,432,000 after buying an additional 996,990 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 153.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,014,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,086,000 after buying an additional 613,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 229.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 729,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,724,000 after buying an additional 507,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale lowered Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.84.

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 0.1 %

LLY traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $372.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,526. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $276.83 and a fifty-two week high of $384.44. The stock has a market cap of $354.03 billion, a PE ratio of 53.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $336.53 and its 200-day moving average is $347.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total transaction of $25,327,979.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,264,107 shares in the company, valued at $37,159,708,560.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total value of $25,327,979.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,264,107 shares in the company, valued at $37,159,708,560.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 689,703 shares of company stock worth $237,930,004 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Recommended Stories

