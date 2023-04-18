Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Eltek from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Eltek Stock Performance

Eltek stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.07. Eltek has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $23.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of -1.40.

Eltek Company Profile

Eltek Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of custom made printed circuit boards. Its products include flex-rigid boards, rigid multilayer boards, high density interconnect, flex and multi-flex boards, Teflon and hybrid boards and backplanes. The company was founded on January 1, 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

