Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Short Interest Update

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,168,300 shares, a growth of 71.7% from the March 15th total of 680,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 51.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EDVMF shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$47.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$38.50 to C$43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Shares of EDVMF traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.93. 4,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,978. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.42. Endeavour Mining has a 12 month low of $16.47 and a 12 month high of $27.15.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Endeavour Mining’s previous dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%.

Endeavour Mining Plc is one of gold producer in West Africa and member of the World Gold Council. The firm is operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

