Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf Sells 9,565 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 9,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $240,177.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,310,373 shares in the company, valued at $459,773,466.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

On Monday, April 17th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,524 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $263,731.44.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 74,477 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $2,117,381.11.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 38,964 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $1,042,287.00.

On Monday, February 13th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 79,050 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $2,056,881.00.

On Friday, February 10th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 97,221 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $2,540,384.73.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 81,914 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total transaction of $2,283,762.32.

On Monday, February 6th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 45,249 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $1,353,850.08.

On Friday, February 3rd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 68,786 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total transaction of $2,091,094.40.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 61,834 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $1,794,422.68.

On Monday, January 30th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 78,930 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total transaction of $2,325,277.80.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.00. 965,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,743. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.99. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $31.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $49.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.24 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,928,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,172 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 65.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,193,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,864,000 after buying an additional 1,665,657 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 538,818.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,099,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,826,000 after buying an additional 1,099,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 8.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,873,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,486,000 after buying an additional 1,062,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 168.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,512,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,161,000 after buying an additional 950,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on VIR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.86.

About Vir Biotechnology

(Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.