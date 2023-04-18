Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Trading Down 4.4%

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFNGet Rating) was down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.09 and last traded at $9.13. Approximately 76,397 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 410,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENFN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Enfusion from $14.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Enfusion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Enfusion in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered Enfusion from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Enfusion in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enfusion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.42.

Enfusion Stock Down 3.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.04.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFNGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.88 million. Enfusion had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enfusion, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enfusion news, CTO Dan Groman sold 3,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $42,414.38. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 85,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,610.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Dan Groman sold 3,877 shares of Enfusion stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $42,414.38. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 85,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,610.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stephen Malherbe sold 1,000,000 shares of Enfusion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $11,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enfusion

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enfusion in the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Enfusion by 1,435.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,704,000 after acquiring an additional 713,201 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Enfusion by 24.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Enfusion by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Enfusion by 33.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

About Enfusion

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

See Also

