Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Trading Down 4.4%

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) was down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.09 and last traded at $9.13. Approximately 76,397 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 410,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENFN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Enfusion from $14.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Enfusion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Enfusion in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered Enfusion from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Enfusion in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enfusion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.42.

Enfusion Stock Down 3.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Enfusion ( NYSE:ENFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.88 million. Enfusion had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enfusion, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enfusion news, CTO Dan Groman sold 3,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $42,414.38. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 85,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,610.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Dan Groman sold 3,877 shares of Enfusion stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $42,414.38. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 85,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,610.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stephen Malherbe sold 1,000,000 shares of Enfusion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $11,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enfusion

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enfusion in the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Enfusion by 1,435.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,704,000 after acquiring an additional 713,201 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Enfusion by 24.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Enfusion by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Enfusion by 33.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

About Enfusion

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

See Also

