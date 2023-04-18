Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Upgraded to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DNB Markets cut shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Danske lowered shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Epiroc AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $189.86.

Shares of EPOKY opened at $20.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.30. Epiroc AB has a 12-month low of $12.96 and a 12-month high of $22.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.68.

Epiroc AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:EPOKY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Epiroc AB will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

