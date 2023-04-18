Ergo Price Tops $1.92 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 18th. Ergo has a market cap of $130.84 million and $459,509.61 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for $1.92 or 0.00006332 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ergo has traded 33.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,251.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.35 or 0.00335036 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00011294 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00072420 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.21 or 0.00536189 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.07 or 0.00439886 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 68,304,153 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.