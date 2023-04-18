Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Given New C$25.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ERO. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$24.50 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$20.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$25.00.

Ero Copper stock traded up C$1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$26.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,753. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$10.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.13. The company has a market cap of C$2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.62.

Ero Copper ( TSE:ERO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C($0.08). Ero Copper had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The business had revenue of C$158.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$167.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 1.8944282 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

