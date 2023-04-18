Everdome Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $22.39 Million (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. During the last week, Everdome has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. One Everdome token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Everdome has a market cap of $22.39 million and $1.94 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Everdome Profile

Everdome’s launch date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,998,841,067 tokens. The official message board for Everdome is everdome.io/news. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everdome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everdome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

