Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA cut its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 240,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,086 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Evergy were worth $15,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Evergy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Evergy by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Evergy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Evergy by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 322,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,058,000 after purchasing an additional 71,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Evergy by 1,332.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 374,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,563,000 after purchasing an additional 347,949 shares during the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $62.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.62. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.12 and a fifty-two week high of $73.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Evergy’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.15%.

EVRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

In related news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $1,345,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,311.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

