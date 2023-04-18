Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Acquires Shares of 30,800 Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,138,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $253.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.58.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 1.4 %

STZ traded down $3.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $226.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,978. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.12 and a twelve month high of $261.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $222.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -627.44%.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.