Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Decreases Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Eaton by 0.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 170,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 21.1% in the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 2,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,074,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,608,000 after acquiring an additional 6,963 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 3.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $163.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $178.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.65.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.94%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

