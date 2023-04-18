Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $3.46 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

IWR opened at $70.03 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.73 and a 52-week high of $79.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.96. The company has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.