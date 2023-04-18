Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $4.42 Million Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $4,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXPD. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 172.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $100.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,309 shares in the company, valued at $15,071,035.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $111.15 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.08 and a 1 year high of $119.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.99.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 7.95%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.