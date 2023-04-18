Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Raises Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. owned 0.08% of AptarGroup worth $6,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 76.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in AptarGroup by 58.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 107.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AptarGroup Price Performance

AptarGroup stock opened at $119.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.01. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $121.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.64.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $795.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.57 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.78%. AptarGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $172,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,432.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other AptarGroup news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,422.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,177.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $172,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,432.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AptarGroup from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AptarGroup from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised AptarGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.33.

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions, and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages industries. It operates through the following segments: Pharma, Beauty and Home, and Food and Beverage.

Featured Articles

