FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $183.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share.
FB Financial Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE:FBK opened at $30.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.32. FB Financial has a 12-month low of $29.12 and a 12-month high of $45.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.03.
FB Financial Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.
In other FB Financial news, Director Raja J. Jubran bought 6,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.39 per share, with a total value of $199,198.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,573.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,169,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,833,000 after purchasing an additional 348,790 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,000,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in FB Financial by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,579,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,169,000 after purchasing an additional 237,256 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,600,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,763,000 after acquiring an additional 103,314 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,446,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,244,000 after acquiring an additional 92,312 shares during the period. 63.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.
