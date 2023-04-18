FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

FBK has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on FB Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FBK stock traded down $1.32 on Tuesday, hitting $29.14. 155,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,244. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.25. FB Financial has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $45.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Transactions at FB Financial

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $183.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FB Financial will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.34 per share, for a total transaction of $199,512.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,761,791 shares in the company, valued at $315,750,947.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.34 per share, for a total transaction of $199,512.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,761,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,750,947.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raja J. Jubran purchased 6,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.39 per share, with a total value of $199,198.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,039 shares in the company, valued at $940,573.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FB Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 8,263 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in FB Financial by 20.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.