Fetch.ai (FET) Price Reaches $0.42

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 18th. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $347.50 million and $110.34 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00001397 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00069808 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00041316 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00022352 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000224 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00007718 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

