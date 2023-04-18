Financial Advisors Network Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BBWI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group cut Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James lowered Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Argus lowered Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.95.

Shares of BBWI traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.25. 529,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,094,819. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $58.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

In related news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $62,221.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,487,146.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

