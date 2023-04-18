Financial Advisors Network Inc. Has $19.26 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 458,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,289 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 5.1% of Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $19,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 133,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after buying an additional 42,419 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 62,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 9,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $871,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $46.38. 1,811,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,743,566. The company has a market capitalization of $110.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $47.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.68.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

