Financial Advisors Network Inc. Has $3.07 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 0.8% of Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 27,553.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 986,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 983,398 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter worth approximately $237,635,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Mastercard by 56.7% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,925,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $547,566,000 after purchasing an additional 696,961 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,967,977,000 after purchasing an additional 568,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 43.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,310,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $372,728,000 after purchasing an additional 396,430 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $2.37 on Tuesday, reaching $370.39. The company had a trading volume of 454,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,458. The firm has a market cap of $353.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $359.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.83. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $390.00.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total value of $7,519,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,113,488.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 649,189 shares of company stock worth $240,317,705. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

See Also

