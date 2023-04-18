Financial Advisors Network Inc. Invests $242,000 in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. SBB Research Group LLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 5.3% during the third quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 25.9% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Argus cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.25.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

ES stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,911. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $70.54 and a 1 year high of $94.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.46 and its 200-day moving average is $79.31.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $157,538.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,841 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

