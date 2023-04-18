Financial Advisors Network Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,364 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.39. 6,248,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,130,803. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.60. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $73.69.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

