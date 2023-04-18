Financial Advisors Network Inc. Sells 360 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. cut its stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of American States Water during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in American States Water in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American States Water in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in American States Water in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in American States Water in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American States Water in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American States Water has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $89.33.

NYSE:AWR traded down $1.97 on Tuesday, hitting $88.66. The stock had a trading volume of 36,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,003. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.33. American States Water has a 52-week low of $71.22 and a 52-week high of $100.50.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $125.37 million during the quarter. American States Water had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 15.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.3975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. American States Water’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

