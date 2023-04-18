Financial Advisors Network Inc. Sells 88 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First United Bank & Trust raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VBK stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,302. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $216.06 and a 200-day moving average of $210.50. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $186.95 and a 52 week high of $245.20.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

