Financial Survey: Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) and Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR)

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) and Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.5% of Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.2% of Phreesia shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Phreesia shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Broadridge Financial Solutions and Phreesia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadridge Financial Solutions 0 1 1 0 2.50 Phreesia 0 2 11 0 2.85

Profitability

Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $159.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.37%. Phreesia has a consensus target price of $38.07, suggesting a potential upside of 17.83%. Given Phreesia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Phreesia is more favorable than Broadridge Financial Solutions.

This table compares Broadridge Financial Solutions and Phreesia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadridge Financial Solutions 9.13% 40.38% 9.19% Phreesia -62.71% -52.67% -42.64%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Broadridge Financial Solutions and Phreesia’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadridge Financial Solutions $5.71 billion 3.01 $539.10 million $4.48 32.55 Phreesia $280.91 million 6.14 -$176.15 million ($3.36) -9.62

Broadridge Financial Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Phreesia. Phreesia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Broadridge Financial Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Broadridge Financial Solutions has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Phreesia has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Broadridge Financial Solutions beats Phreesia on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions. The Global Technology and Operations segment includes middle and back-office securities processing solutions, automation services, and business process outsourcing services. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

About Phreesia

(Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc. engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products. Its solutions include health systems, multi-specialty, and federally qualified health centers (FQHCs). The company was founded by Chaim Indig and Evan Roberts in January 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.