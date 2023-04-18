First Financial Bankshares (FFIN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 41.53% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $132.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect First Financial Bankshares to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FFIN opened at $30.24 on Tuesday. First Financial Bankshares has a 12 month low of $27.55 and a 12 month high of $47.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.72%.

In related news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.44 per share, for a total transaction of $182,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.43 per share, with a total value of $68,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 908,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,281,617.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle S. Hickox acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.44 per share, for a total transaction of $182,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 25,146 shares of company stock worth $872,972 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIN. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter worth $258,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 63.7% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 7,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FFIN. StockNews.com cut First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

