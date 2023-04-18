First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, an increase of 71.2% from the March 15th total of 835,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 857,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Insider Activity at First Foundation

In other First Foundation news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,263,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,662,909.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First Foundation news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,263,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,662,909.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Djou sold 3,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $48,055.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,044.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,830 over the last 90 days. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Foundation

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 348.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 674.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in First Foundation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in First Foundation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Foundation Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FFWM. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $18.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of First Foundation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.63.

FFWM stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.59. The stock had a trading volume of 542,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,020. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.78. First Foundation has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $24.57. The stock has a market cap of $371.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $81.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.93 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 24.44%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Foundation will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Foundation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.45%.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of a comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

