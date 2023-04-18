First National Trust Co Acquires 249,146 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 975,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,146 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF comprises about 3.4% of First National Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. First National Trust Co owned approximately 4.01% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $63,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 337.6% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 309,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,193,000 after buying an additional 238,426 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 590,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,654,000 after acquiring an additional 78,670 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 484,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,215,000 after acquiring an additional 76,673 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 16,698.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 65,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 65,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,801,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $68.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,274. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1 year low of $58.97 and a 1 year high of $75.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.08.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

