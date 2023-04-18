First National Trust Co Buys 67,680 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 184,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,680 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $9,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHR traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.22. 120,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,915,918. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $48.09 and a 12-month high of $52.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.81 and a 200-day moving average of $49.61.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.