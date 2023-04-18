First National Trust Co Has $31.70 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

First National Trust Co cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 814,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,915 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of First National Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. First National Trust Co owned about 0.21% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $31,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 24,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 645.1% in the third quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 99,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 86,127 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 18,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $430,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $397,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.15. 151,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,274,884. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $42.97.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

